News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cruise ship death not suspicious, police
'Tragic end': Husband tried to save wife going overboard on cruise

Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls

Reuters
Reuters /

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga told a BBC interviewer that he was not calling for protests during repeat presidential elections scheduled for Thursday, but that he wanted supporters to stay at home and boycott the vote.

Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls

Kenya opposition chief: people should stay home, not protest during polls

“We have not told people to protest on polling day. We have not said that at all. We have told people to stay away," he said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.
Odinga's comments contradict repeated his previous public calls for protests on voting day.


(Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top