EU's Juncker says EU will reach a fair Brexit deal with Britain

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Commission is not negotiating with London in a hostile way and assumes that the EU and Britain will reach a fair deal on Brexit, its president said on Tuesday.

"I would like to say that the Commission is not negotiating in a hostile mood. We want a deal. Those who don't want a deal - the 'no-dealers' - they have no friends in the Commission. We want a fair deal," Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament.

"We will have a fair deal with Britain. The no deal is not our working assumption," he continued.



