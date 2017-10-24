Three-quarters of Australians vote in same-sex marriage poll so far

News

Reuters
Reuters /

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Nearly 12 million Australians, or 74.5 percent of eligible voters, have voted so far in a postal ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The poll, which began last month, is non-binding, but the government has said it will put a proposal to parliament to make Australia the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage, if a majority of voters are in favour of it.
The postal survey closes on Nov 7.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Neil Fullick)

