Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 23) - 401(k), NFL, Sgt. La David Johnson

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- There will be NO change to your 401(k). This has always been a great and popular middle class tax break that works, and it stays! [0742 EDT]

- Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! [0753 EDT]

- I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! [0830 EDT]


-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

