Inside Aldi's new restaurants where three-course meals cost just $12

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has opened a new restaurant where it costs just $12 for a three-course meal.

Sadly for Australian shoppers after a cheap feed, the Aldi Bistro opened not here but in Munich, Germany on October 13.

It's the second Aldi restaurant to open in Germany with another opening in Cologne earlier this year.

German food blogger testthebest1807 posted about her experience at the Aldi Bistro in Munich on Instagram.

Translating from German, she had an early autumn vegetable soup as an appetiser and said for the main course “you can choose between chicken breast on courgette gnocchi, Alaskan salmon fillet with mustard sauce on cucumber salad or tortellini with rucula foam and walnuts”.

She ended up ordering the salmon and said it was “really tasty” and the service was fast.

Soft drink is also about $1.30 but diners can also order alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant itself is built out of a bright, wooden shipping container complete with a front patio.

The roof can also be transformed into an upstairs dining area.

The interior features a mix of barstools and wooden tables, but also has formal dining wear in what appears to be a separate area.

Aldi’s bistro will also have a weekly menu and provide recipes for anyone who wants to recreate the dishes at home using ingredients from the supermarket.

Aldi spokeswoman Sandra Sibylle Schoofs told The Mirror: “In the middle of the city centre in Munich, we not only create a central meeting place for everyone, but also give our customers the opportunity to try out delicious recipes and take them home.”

It’s not known if Aldi plan on opening a bistro in Australia.

Aldi Australia has been contacted for comment.