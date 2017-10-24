'I'd burn the house down if I saw this': Internet freaks out over creepy creature

If you’re known to flinch at the sight of a household moth, you might want to look away now.

'Burn the house down': Footage of bizarre 'hybrid' creature goes viral

Startling images of a bizarre insect that resembles some sort of hybrid of centipede-moth-caterpillar are giving people a serious case of the heebie-jeebies.

The strange creature seen in the video has been described as a Creatonotos gangis moth, a species of arctiine moth found in southeast Asia and Australia.

It’s pulsating tentacle-like-legs, or coremata, sticking out of the back of its body are actually scent organs used to produce pheromones to attract a mate.

Facebook user Gandik shared footage of the obscure insect after discovering it in Indonesia - and there was one recurring solution in the comments section.

“I would literally burn the house down if I saw this,” More than one mortified Facebook user wrote.

It gets worse - the creepy creatures can be found in Australia.

The moths feed on plants which produce high amounts of pyrrolizidine alkaloids, to deter would be predators, while at the same time creating a stronger pheromone scent.

As well as India, Sri Lanka, Japan, Thailand and New Guinea, the creature also lives in northern parts of WA, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

The moths have also become notorious for wreaking havoc in pomegranate trees.