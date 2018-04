MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart that Moscow is committed to Iraq's territorial integrity, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Russia has economic ties with the Iraqi Kurds, who voted for independence from Iraq in late September.





