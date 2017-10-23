MADRID (Reuters) - Regional leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont will lose all powers and will stop receiving a salary once the Senate approves article 155 which imposes direct central government rule on the region, the Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.

Catalan leader to lose all powers once Senate approves direct rule

A single representative may be temporarily instated by Madrid to govern the region after the Senate approves direct rule, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a radio interview. The Senate is expected to approve the measures on Friday.



(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)