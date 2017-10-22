McDonald's optical illusion sends UK social media into a frenzy

McDonald's in the UK tried its hand at a bit of a harder optical illusion, leaving people scratching their heads as to what it can be.

McDonald's optical illusion sending UK social media into a frenzy

Many joked at just how hard it is to "read between the lines". One person claiming they developed "retinal damage".

"Tag a mate who should read between the lines," the post reads.

The fast-food company shared the image via Twitter of lines drawn very closely to each other with a message written.

In order to spot the message, you have to concentrate your eyes to see what lies between the black and white lines.

Can you read it?

The message reads "bring McNuggets".

Many laughed off how hard they have to strain their eyes to look.

One person shared a gif of a character from spongebob that read "my eyes".

Another said "is this meant to f**k your eyes or is it just me?".