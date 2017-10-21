School bus packed with students erupts in flames on afternoon run

A school bus erupted into flames in near-horrifying scenes in the US while 16 children and a driver on board.

Video showing the bus completely engulfed on a suburban street in Carolina has parents demanding answers.

Luckily, all 16 students from South Mecklenburg High School and the driver were able to escape after the bus caught fire on Thursday, WSOCTV reports.

Investigators said the blaze started in the engine.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district bus was evacuated after the driver smelled smoke.

One passenger told NBC the “windows were exploding”.

Edilma Luna, a parent of a student at the high school, said the fire was “a big concern”.

“Because we don’t feel safe as parents, but the kids on the bus,” she said.

CMS has released a statement saying it was “grateful that every student and the driver are safe”.

“The district trains bus drivers and CMS staff to respond in emergency situations and the district is proud of the quick action of this driver and also thankful for the swift cooperation of students on board.

"The district holds the safety of all our kids and staff as top priority and will conduct a thorough review to ensure the continued safety of our CMS students and staff.”

The school district has launched its own internal investigation and will review the bus’s inspection and maintenance records.