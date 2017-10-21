News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury leaves Colombian court after striking plea deal

Yahoo7 News /

Accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has left court after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

DACA deadline arrives with diminished urgency
1:11

DACA deadline arrives with diminished urgency
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
0227_1800_syd_tech
1:31

Parents send kids to tech-free bootcamp to get them off their phones
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0225_0500_nat_schoolkds
0:28

New report reveals school kids struggling
0414_1800_nsw_counterfiet
1:18

Fair Trading seizes fake USB chargers
0520_1800_nsw_ecohuts
2:24

Australian eco hut program launched in NSW
1009_1800_wa_chlow
1:14

McCardel into her 19th English Channel swim
EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
2:07

EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
0526_1800_wa_corby
2:33

Corby counts down final hours before return to Australia
1202_0500_nat_bailmurder
1:35

Sara Connor breaks media silence over accused Bail police officer murder
Washington AG says he'll use 'every tool' to ensure Trump follows Constitution
3:20

Washington AG says he'll use 'every tool' to ensure Trump follows Constitution
 

Ms Sainsbury was back in a Colombian court on Friday local time where there was talk of a possible release from prison if her matter is not settled soon.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of receiving a six-year prison sentence, but could be out of jail within two to three years with study behind bars.

Ms Sainsbury leaves court on Friday. Source: 7 News

She is accused of trying to smuggle almost six kilograms of cocaine, and faces up to 30 years behind bars if found guilty.

But the plea deal went back on the table for Ms Sainsbury with the prosecution and defence agreeing to six years.

The judge is still considering the sentence and has until November to sign off on it.



Sainsbury arrives at court in July. Source: AAP

The plea deal was originally on the table during a court appearance earlier this year until it was thrown out when Ms Sainsbury made the explosive claims that she had been forced to carry the drugs because she had been threatened.

Colombian law reportedly has a statute of limitations, that could see her released from jail on parole, if the case is not finalised within 90-120 days.

If the prosecution does not put forward all its evidence against the Adelaide woman within that time she could walk free.

Ms Sainsbury's family arrive for her court appearance. Source: 7 News

Ms Sainsbury during her detention at the International Airport the Dorado, in Bogota, Colombia, on 11 April 2017. Photo: AAP

Back To Top