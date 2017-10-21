Accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury leaves Colombian court after striking plea deal

Accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has left court after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Ms Sainsbury was back in a Colombian court on Friday local time where there was talk of a possible release from prison if her matter is not settled soon.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of receiving a six-year prison sentence, but could be out of jail within two to three years with study behind bars.

She is accused of trying to smuggle almost six kilograms of cocaine, and faces up to 30 years behind bars if found guilty.

But the plea deal went back on the table for Ms Sainsbury with the prosecution and defence agreeing to six years.

The judge is still considering the sentence and has until November to sign off on it.

Breaking: Plea deal back on the table for Cassandra Sainsbury. Prosecution and defense have agreed to 6 years. Judge will need to sign off — Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) October 20, 2017

The plea deal was originally on the table during a court appearance earlier this year until it was thrown out when Ms Sainsbury made the explosive claims that she had been forced to carry the drugs because she had been threatened.

Colombian law reportedly has a statute of limitations, that could see her released from jail on parole, if the case is not finalised within 90-120 days.

If the prosecution does not put forward all its evidence against the Adelaide woman within that time she could walk free.