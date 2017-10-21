White House: Trump considering Powell, Taylor for either Fed chair or vice chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering a scenario in which he would nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor for the two top positions at the Federal Reserve Board, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Friday.

Under the scenario, Trump would pick one or the other for the Fed chair position and the other for vice chair.

"That is something that is under consideration but he hasn’t ruled out a number of options. He’ll have an announcement on that soon, in the coming days," Sanders told reporters.





(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)