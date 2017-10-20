News

Spain to present measures to impose direct rule on October 21: PM Rajoy

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he would announce on Saturday measures to impose direct rule on the wealthy region of Catalonia over its bid to secede.

Speaking in Brussels, Rajoy added the measures, based on a never-before-used article of Spain's 1978 constitution, would have backing from the main opposition Socialist party, and centrist group Ciudadanos.
Rajoy has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Oct. 21.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

