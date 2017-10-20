Woman reveals how flower seller saved her from gang rape by drunk 25 men

A woman says if it wasn't for a flower seller, she could have been gang-raped by 25 men.

Gaia Guarnotta, 25, was walking alone at 11.30pm in Florence, Italy, when a group of men approached her.

She took to Facebook to speak out on the situation.

"There were 25 drunk guys... they start to say phrases like 'come with us', 'let's have fun', '25 against one, you will have a good night'," she wrote.

"Make a gang bang, let's enjoy you," she said.

Ms Guarnotta, a photographer originally from Livorno, said the men also called names like "whore" and spat at her.

She claims they then grabbed her by the arm and even pulled off her glasses.

It was then that rose seller Hossein Alamgir noticed the incident and came running to her aid.

Mr Alamgir, 58, took Ms Guarnotta to a safe place and fed her.

He also provided her with towels so that she could wash and gave her a rose as a present.

"Thank [gosh] there are people like Hossein, who help without wanting anything in return. This is a face I will never forget," Ms Guarnotta said of Mr Hossein.

"I decided to write about what happened to me because many people think that there is no need for feminism...

"All of us should find the strength to say what is happening to us, even if we are ashamed, we must find courage to speak, and to be sympathetic."

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.