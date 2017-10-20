WATCH: Pig hunters start shooting at crocodile in NT creek

Pig hunters have filmed themselves shooting at a protected crocodile while crossing a creek in the Northern Territory.

WATCH: Pig hunters shoot at crocodile chasing them in a creek

The men, dressed in camouflage and carrying guns, were cautiously walking through the knee-deep water at a creek when they spot the croc nearby.

A camera mounted to one of their helmets captured the moment one of the men yells: "Croc, croc, croc!"

The other hunter can be seen running out of the water as the animal can be seen coming in their direction.

One of the men starts shooting at the crocodile from the bank and fires five shots.

The water then goes still and it is unknown if the animal was injured in the shooting.

"Lets go for the pigs," one of the men then says and they both run off.

Saltwater crocodiles are protected in the Northern Territory and it is illegal to "interfere" with one without a permit.