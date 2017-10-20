House committee postpones hearing on Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, with oversight of Puerto Rico, on Thursday postponed until further notice a hearing on the island's recovery from Hurricane Maria and the role of a federally appointed oversight board.

The spokesman for the committee said the hearing that had been planned for Oct. 24 would be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts with witnesses.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would work with Congress to approve grants and loans to help rebuild Puerto Rico after last month's devastating hurricane.



(Reporting By Daniel Bases in New York and Richard Cowan in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)