SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Washington of not fulfilling its obligations under nuclear and chemical weapons treaties.

Russia's Putin accuses U.S. of failing nuclear, chemical weapons treaties obligations

Putin said that despite calls to cooperate on global issues, the United States had demonstrated a "selfishness" that had seen Russia's national interests ignored in the nuclear sphere.



(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)