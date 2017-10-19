News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home
'Ingenious' dog hailed hero for saving elderly owner trapped in her home

Adobe forecasts FY18 profit above estimates, shares surge

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc forecast better-than-expected revenue and profit for fiscal 2018 due to growth in its cloud business, sending its shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

Adobe forecasts FY18 profit above estimates, shares surge

Adobe forecasts FY18 profit above estimates, shares surge

The company said on Wednesday it expects revenue of $8.7 billion and profit of around $5.50 per share for fiscal 2018.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.68 billion and profit of $5.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for Adobe, by selling its software through web-based subscriptions, and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

Adobe said it expects revenue from its digital media unit, which includes Creative Cloud, to be up 23 percent from a year earlier.

The company also said it expects experience cloud bookings, a set of cloud services part of its digital marketing unit, to be up 20 percent from a year earlier.

Adobe said it is on track to achieve its current-quarter revenue and profit forecast.

The company expected an adjusted profit of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adobe shares were up 8.1 percent at $165.40. Up to Wednesday's close the stocks had risen 48.6 percent since the beginning of the year.



(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

Back To Top