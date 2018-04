NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga called on Wednesday for a mass protest on Oct. 26, the date the country is due to hold a presidential vote that he is boycotting.

"Demonstrations will continue. October 26 will be the biggest demonstration of them all," he told a crowd of several thousand cheering supporters in Nairobi.



