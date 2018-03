ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's on-going visa crisis with the United States is unnecessary, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that two allies need to solve the issue with mutual understanding.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Cavusoglu said it was not right to punish people unrelated to the tension.



(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)