BEIJING (Reuters) - Any attempt to separate Taiwan from China will be thwarted and the principle of peaceful reunification must be upheld, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday at the start of a Communist Party Congress.

China regards self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as a wayward territory, to be brought under Beijing's rule by force if necessary.



