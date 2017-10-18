Trump on Twitter (Oct 17) - Tom Marino, Greek Prime Minister, fake news

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :



- Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! [0839 EDT]



- "Dow Passes 23,000 for the First Time, Fueled by Strong Earnings"

#Dow23Khttp://45.wh.gov/Dow23K [1216 EDT]



- Join me LIVE from the Rose Garden at 1:30pmE with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece. ➡️http://45.wh.gov/91vp4k [1325 EDT]



- It was my great honor to welcome Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece to the WH today! http://45.wh.gov/91vp4k http://instagram.com/p/BaXBsMYA_dS/ [1459 EDT]



- So much Fake News being put in dying magazines and newspapers. Only place worse may be @NBCNews, @CBSNews, @ABC and @CNN. Fiction writers! [1751 EDT]



- Any increase in ObamaCare premiums is the fault of the Democrats for giving us a "product" that never had a chance of working. [1756 EDT]



- BORDER WALL prototypes underway! [1903 EDT]



