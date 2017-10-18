Urban explorer dies after falling off 20th floor of building while taking photos

News

Yahoo7 /

An urban explorer has fallen to his death from the 20th floor of a building in the US.

Eric Paul Janssen was trespassing at the luxury hotel in downtown Chicago and was taking photos without permission when he suddenly fell to his death from the 20th floor to a sixth-floor rooftop below, CBS Chicago reports.

The 44-year-old was a fan of urban exploring and was visiting for an architectural tour that promised 'behind-the-scenes access' to hundreds of buildings.

Eric Janssen died when he fell from a building. Source: Facebook

The medical examiner said Janssen suffered numerous injuries and ruled his death an accident.

It's understood Janssen was taking photos on the ledge at the time of the accident, CBS 2 reports.

His sister, Cynthia Vukmer, told the Chicago Tribune "he died doing what he loved".

"He did that, I do believe he did that."

Eric Janssen was pronounced dead at the scene. Source: CBS Chicago

The father of three is said to have been passionate about photography.

"He was just a wonderful, wonderful guy," Ms Vukmer said.

"He was very, very, very deeply loved by his family and by so many. He was my hero."

Mr Janssen loved taking photos and has been described as a "wonderful guy". Source: Facebook

Chicago police initially said Janssen, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was an employee of the hotel, but representatives of London House disputed that.

In one of his final messages on social media, Janssen wrote "Chicago has been an amazing experience".

"Made some new friends. Reconnected with some old friends. Had a really wonderful time exploring this great city," he wrote.

