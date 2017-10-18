Why 'hero' security guard vanished after Vegas massacre

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a Mandalay Bay security guard who helped take down Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

Jesus Campos is being hailed a hero after he helped direct officers to Paddock and stayed behind to help evacuate hotel guests after being shot in the leg by the 64-year-old gunman, News Corp reports.

But despite playing a large role in taking down the man behind the worst mass shooting in US history, which left 58 dead and more than 500 injured, Mr Campos has yet to say anything.

What makes his silence and disappearance even more bizarre is authorities dramatically changed their version of events leading up to Paddock’s death in the week after the shooting.

Mr Campos was due to give an interview last week on TV but reportedly left minutes before he was due to face the cameras for a medical appointment.

MGM Resorts, the owner and operator of Mandalay Bay, spokeswoman Debra DeShong told The Associated Press that the security guard still wants to tell his story “at a time and place of his choosing”.

But MGM Resorts didn’t say where Mr Campos is.

Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America’s union leader David Hickey said he was with the security guard before scheduled TV interviews on Friday.

He told the LA Times he was in one room speaking with MGM representatives while Mr Campos was in another room of the suite with a security guard, hired by MGM, and another union member.

But when the meeting ended at about 2pm, Mr Hickey said Mr Campos was gone.

The next day Mr Hickey said a union member informed him he was with Mr Campos at a walk-in health clinic but he didn’t know the exact location.

Little is known about Mr Campos with only few pictures emerging of him. He also has no apparent online footprint.

The police timeline has changed since the shooting with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo saying Mr Campos reported being shot at 9.59pm – six minutes before people in the concert crowd reported gun shots coming from Mandalay Bay.

It also means Mr Campos’ arrival didn’t coincide with the end of the 10-minute barrage of gunfire from the windows.

Sheriff Lombardo later claimed Mr Campos was dispatched at 9.59pm and shot in the hallway after gunfire broke out at 10.05pm.

A Las Vegas police spokesman said concerns about Mr Campos’ whereabouts weren’t hindering their investigation.

He said the FBI didn’t believe Mr Campos was in danger and had not lost track of him.