News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Man caught hiding in suitcase to rob Paris airport passengers

AFP /

It was a mystery that had police puzzled for a while: a rash of thefts reported by passengers who had taken the 75-minute bus trip between Paris and Beauvais airport.

Wisconsin Students Create Memorial for Gun Violence Victims
0:40

Wisconsin Students Create Memorial for Gun Violence Victims
Hair-raising moment sloth bear chases of tiger following intense encounter
1:35

Hair-raising moment sloth bear chases of tiger following intense encounter
0301_tde_mistakes
1:17

How the Oscars are preventing mistakes this year
Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
0:29

Slippery Santa Sleds Along Snowy French Street
What people love about the movies
2:32

What people love about the movies
The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
0:35

The shocking moment mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into daughter's ASDA school skirt
0227_1800_ADL-Rocks
1:27

Teen 'terrified' as large rocks were thrown at his car
Burning Southwest Plane Makes Emergency Return to Salt Lake City Airport
0:33

Burning Southwest Plane Makes Emergency Return to Salt Lake City Airport
This Week in Review
1:42

This Week in Review
CCTV shows the moment killer stepbrother buys B&Q circular saw
1:42

CCTV shows the moment killer stepbrother buys B&Q circular saw
Sean Spicer's most memorable moments as press secretary
5:13

Sean Spicer's most memorable moments as press secretary
0728_1600_nat_venus
1:34

Police bodycam shows moments after Venus Williams crash
 

An eagle-eyed driver has been credited with helping crack the case last week after he spotted a suspicious suitcase being loaded onto his bus as he prepared to drive from Paris to the airport, a hub for low-cost airlines.

Acting on his tip-off about a large brown bag that appeared to be moving on its own, police at Beauvais pounced on a Romanian man who picked up the suitcase and a smaller black rucksack as he arrived.

The passenger would hide in one bag and then steal from others during the 75 minute journey. Source: AFP

After arresting him, detectives found an accomplice hidden inside the case who, once alone in the baggage hold during the trip, would pull a strap to unzip himself and then begin his thieving.

When police finally stopped him, they found the rucksack was full of laptops, tablets, telephones, money and other valuables and the brown suitcase contained a “curled-up individual”.

Laptops and cash were among the stolen items. Source: AFP

"In the black bag we found two laptops, money and various objects of value," a police source said on condition of anonymity.

The pair, both aged in their 40s were known to police for a history of theft.

The accomplice was slapped with a 12-month sentence and the man who hid in the case was given eight months.

A magistrate said that although the pair’s modus operandi was not common, it wasn’t the first time they had come across it.

So passengers travelling to Paris airports might be wise to put a padlock on their bags in future.

Back To Top