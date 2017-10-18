Man caught hiding in suitcase to rob Paris airport passengers

It was a mystery that had police puzzled for a while: a rash of thefts reported by passengers who had taken the 75-minute bus trip between Paris and Beauvais airport.

An eagle-eyed driver has been credited with helping crack the case last week after he spotted a suspicious suitcase being loaded onto his bus as he prepared to drive from Paris to the airport, a hub for low-cost airlines.

Acting on his tip-off about a large brown bag that appeared to be moving on its own, police at Beauvais pounced on a Romanian man who picked up the suitcase and a smaller black rucksack as he arrived.

After arresting him, detectives found an accomplice hidden inside the case who, once alone in the baggage hold during the trip, would pull a strap to unzip himself and then begin his thieving.

When police finally stopped him, they found the rucksack was full of laptops, tablets, telephones, money and other valuables and the brown suitcase contained a “curled-up individual”.

"In the black bag we found two laptops, money and various objects of value," a police source said on condition of anonymity.

The pair, both aged in their 40s were known to police for a history of theft.

The accomplice was slapped with a 12-month sentence and the man who hid in the case was given eight months.

A magistrate said that although the pair’s modus operandi was not common, it wasn’t the first time they had come across it.

So passengers travelling to Paris airports might be wise to put a padlock on their bags in future.