News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss tampering plot
Warner breaks down, refuses to discuss plot

Mexico, Japan to accelerate effort to salvage TPP without U.S.: Mexico economy minister

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico and Japan have committed to accelerating a possible Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) between 11 signatory countries, but without the United States, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

Guajardo also said that Mexico would propose anti-corruption regulations for an updated North American Free Trade Agreement that were stronger than the original TPP rules. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the TPP in January, shortly after taking office.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; writing by Christine Murray)

Back To Top