Outrage over 'disgusting, offensive' Anne Frank Halloween costume

Yahoo7 News

An Anne Frank-themed Halloween costume has been pulled from at least one retailer after it sparked a furious reaction online.

HalloweenCostumes.com previously had a listing for an “Anne Frank costume for girls,” featuring a green beret, a blue dress and a brown satchel.

“World War II shook the world in a way that no one could have foreseen,” the product description read.

“It showed us what true and mettle were. It also created some unexpected heroes, where even a young girl like Anne Frank with nothing but a diary and hope could become an inspiration to us all.”

Titled 'Child Wolrd War 11 Girl Costume' (sic) was pulled from one online store after a furious online reaction. Source: Twitter

Twitter users reacted in droves, quickly condemning the outfit.







In response to an online complaint, a spokesperson for Fun.com, the costume retailer’s parent site, said the costume had been removed from its listings.

“We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays,” Ross Walker Smith said on Twitter. “We offer several types of historically accurate costumes — from prominent figures to political figures, to television characters.”

“We have passed along the feedback regarding this costume, and it has been removed from the website at this time,” he continued. “We apologize for any offense it has caused, as that’s never our intention.”

The same costume is still listed by several other retailers as a “World War II Girl Costume.”

Halloween costumes frequently come under fire for being insensitive or offensive. In the past few weeks, social media users have taken aim at an adult costume modeled after a 12-year-old “Stranger Things” character and a joke version of Trump’s border wall.


