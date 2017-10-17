News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
Tiny chihuahua attacked by eagle near Melbourne

U.S.-backed Syrian militias raise flag in Raqqa stadium

Reuters
Reuters /

RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) raised a militia flag inside Raqqa stadium on Tuesday, one of the last remaining areas that were held by Islamic State in its former capital, a Reuters witness said.

The flag of the Kurdish YPG, the strongest of the militias in the SDF, was planted in the middle of the stadium, where fighting had ended, but which had not been fully cleared of landmines, militia fighters told the witness.

(Reporting By John Davison in Raqqa; Writing by Angus McDowall in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet)

Back To Top