Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

UK business minister welcomes Airbus stake in Bombardier's C Series

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Tuesday he welcomed the deal for Airbus to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series jetliner program, saying Britain would work closely with the firms to protect its interests.

"There is some way to go before the deal is completed and our number one priority throughout will be the workforce in Northern Ireland," Clark said in a statement, adding Britain would also continue to work with Canada to end Bombardier's costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.



(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

