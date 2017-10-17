News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

U.S. authorities seeking Kobe Steel documents related to data scandal

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are seeking Kobe Steel Ltd documents related to the company's data cheating scandal, the Japanese steelmaker said on Tuesday.

The company said it would make an announcement at 0630 GMT (2:30 a.m. ET), without providing further details.

Kobe Steel falsified data on product quality and specifications longer than the 10 years it had previously stated, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The cheating crisis engulfing Japan's No.3 steelmaker is deepening with the company saying about 500 companies have received its falsely certified products.



(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Back To Top