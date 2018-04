WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday Washington was "very concerned" by reports of violence around the Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, which was seized by Baghdad's forces from Kurds.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and call on all parties to coordinate military activities and restore calm," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.



(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)