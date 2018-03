WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday that she was leaning toward a "yes" vote on a Senate budget resolution intended to facilitate the passage of tax reform legislation later this year.

"I am leaning 'yes,'" Murkowski told reporters. But she added that her final decision would depend on what amendments are added to the budget resolution before it comes up for final passage.



