Two bodies found locked in embrace after rescuers follow food wrapper trail in national park

Two bodies have been found in a Californian national park nearly three months after a young couple vanished while hiking in the area.

The bodies, which were found locked in an embrace, were discovered in Joshua Tree National Park on Sunday by search teams after they followed a trail of wrappers and water bottles.

Gilbert Orbeso has spent countless days searching alongside rescue teams to track down his 21-year-old son, Joseph Orbeso and his girlfriend, Rachel Nguyen, 20.

The couple were reported missing July 28, after they failed to check out of their accommodation near the park.

Mr Orbeso was with a search team when they made the grim discovery on Sunday and while the bodies are yet to be identified Mr Orbeso said he believes his search is over.

"I feel like we have closure, we know we found them, that was our main goal, to find them," Mr Orbeso told reporters.

Joshua Tree National Park spokesman George Land said the pair were not experienced hikers and likely didn’t know what they were getting themselves into

“They weren't desert rats, this is a whole different world out here.”

Authorities said a ping from Orbeso's phone had been recorded in the park the previous day. The couple's car was later found in the park.

Temperatures topped 37C in late July and it was unclear whether the couple had water and supplies with them.

Daylight faded following the discovery Sunday, so authorities planned to recover the bodies Monday (local time).

In a Facebook post before the bodies were found Sunday, Gilbert Orbeso wrote: "Searching for Joseph and Rachel. God protect and give us strength."

"I believed that I was going to find them. I didn't know when, but I had my answer."