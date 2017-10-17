Toddler dies after falling in grease trap at ice cream shop

News

Yahoo7 News

An Alabama toddler has died after falling in a grease trap inside an ice cream store.

Police received a call after Sadie Andrews went missing on Saturday afternoon but when they arrived an employee was desperately performing CPR on the unconscious toddler.

It’s understood the three-year-old was pulled from the in-ground container used to trap cooking grease at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream in Auburn.

Authorities later located surveillance footage showing Sadie playing behind the store with two of her siblings when she fell through.

Sadie Andrews drowned inside the grease trap. Source: YouCaring

It’s believed she was stuck inside the container, which is 1.8 metres deep, for five to 10 minutes.

She was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family of the child who tragically died Saturday," Auburn Bruster's owners Lance and Kara Latham posted on Facebook.

It's understood the three-year-old was playing with siblings at the Alabama ice cream store when she fell in. Source: WRBL

"They are acquaintances of ours and have been regular customers. We are truly heartbroken that this happened.

“Our thoughts also are with our young crewmember who tried to revive the child.

“Like all of us, he is quite shaken. The entire Bruster family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident."

A crowdfunding page has so far raised more than $13,000(US) to help cover Sadie’s funeral expenses.

