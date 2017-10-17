McCain warns Iraq against misuse of U.S. arms against Kurds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, the influential chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned Iraq's government on Monday of "severe consequences" over any further misuse U.S.-provided weaponry against Kurdish forces.

"The United States provided equipment and training to the government of Iraq to fight (Islamic State) and secure itself from external threats — not to attack elements of one of its own regional governments, which is a longstanding and valuable partner of the United States," McCain said.

"Make no mistake, there will be severe consequences if we continue to see American equipment misused in this way."



(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)