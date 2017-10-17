Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: military statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday in northern Iraq by an improvised explosive device, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The military also said that eight militants were killed in air raids, which followed a clash between the armed forces and militants.

Turkish media previously reported that two soldiers were killed in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari, near the Iraqi border.



(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)