News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Britain and France to work to enforce Iran nuclear deal: UK PM May's office

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and France are firmly committed to a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and will work to ensure it is enforced, British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Monday after she spoke to French President Macron.

May and Macron discussed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not recertify the deal and said that France and Britain would work together to "push back on Iran's destabilizing activity in the region," May's office said in a statement after the phonecall.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

Back To Top