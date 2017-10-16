Turkey ready to cooperate with Iraq against Kurdish militants: foreign ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is ready to cooperate fully with the central Iraqi government to end the presence of the outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK in Iraq, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry also said Ankara would stand by Baghdad to provide peace and stability in the country, as Iraqi forces captured several positions near Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters, following Kurdish northern Iraq's independence referendum last month.



