Parents fume over 'sexist' new Target Australia toys for preschool kids

Target has courted controversy with a new toy range aimed at pre-school children.

The colour-coded play kits have caused outrage online, with a blue-coloured medical kit and a pink-coloured beauty kit prompting claims by disgruntled parents of sexism and stereotyping.

While the toys are not explicitly worded as "for girls" or "for boys", many have claimed the colour-coding makes it clear which gender each toy is aimed at.

"In 2017! No wonder we have so much trouble leveling [sic] the playing field," one observer writes.

"Get a grip Target. What are your female staff saying?"

When images of the toys were posted to Facebook, the response was immediate.

"Beauty studio for the girls, Medical Centre for the boys," Victorian author Melinda Tankard Reist wrote.

"Yes of course we can still buy the blue one for our girls. But the stereotyping of what's appropriate for girls and boys remains."

Called My First Carry Along, the pink Beauty Studio kit contains a toy hairdryer, nail polish, lipstick and a mirror.

The blue Medical Centre contains scissors, glasses, a clamp and a syringe.

On Twitter and Facebook, parental debate has been fierce: are these toys overtly sexist, or are people reading too much into it?

"Is it really sexist?" one commentator writes on Twitter.

"Kids love bright colours, they're not marked as boys vs girls, so is that just your interpretation?"

"Pink is for girls, Blue is for boys. You're familiar?", another Twitter user responds.

"Fluorescent Green & Orange are bright colours as well and have no perceived gender."

Target has yet to release an official statement in response to social media complaints about sexism and gender stereotyping, but has individually responded to some tweets.

"We want to assure our customers that we absolutely agree that children of any gender can enjoy whatever toy they like!," Target's Twitter account reads.

For some, however, the colour-coding is a regressive throwback to the 1950s.

"In 2017 we don't need gender specific toys," one Twitter user wrote.

"Boys can be make up artists, girls can be Drs, boys can be nurses and girls can drive trucks!"