South Korea police seek arrest warrant for Hanjin Group chief

Reuters
Reuters /

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police are seeking an arrest warrant for Cho Yang-ho, chairman of Hanjin Group, the parent of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, on charges of breach of trust following their probe into construction work at his house, a police official said on Monday.

In July, police raided the headquarters of Korean Air Lines, South Korea's top airline, as part of an investigation into allegations that company funds were used to pay for the renovation work at Cho's home.
A Korean Air spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

