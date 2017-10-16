Woman dies in husband's arms sheltering in swimming pool from wildfires

A woman has died in the arms of her husband as the couple desperately tried to escape the California wildfires.

More than 40 people have died and more than 200 have been reported missing as fires continue to scorch the west coast of the US.

Armando Berriz, 76, and his wife Carmen, 75, were on holiday in the Napa Valley with their daughter, son-in-law and a grandchild last week before the fire moved closer.

The couple’s daughter, Monica Ocon, said the family were playing games by the pool at about 11pm, according to NBC News.

She said there was no indication a fire was burning nearby.

A few hours later Mrs Ocon said her husband woke her. He smelled smoke, but she wasn’t concerned.

She went to let her parents know but as she was walking back to her bedroom noticed part of the house was on fire.

The family began to evacuate and got into three cars to try to get to the street.

But the elder couple, who were married for 55 years, got separated from the rest of the family.

A fallen tree blocked the road and stopped them from driving down the path leaving them with no option but to run back to the house.

With nowhere to turn, Mrs Ocon said her father had an idea.

"He said, 'We need to get to the pool.' He says God gave him that Idea," Mrs Ocon said.

"He and my mum grabbed each other's arms, hands and they ran to the pool. It was the only thing that was not aflame — it was the only path he had, and he went there with my mum, and they jumped in."

Mrs Ocon said the couple stayed in the pool for about five to six hours, only submerging from the water for air.

But while her mum fought hard to stay alive she didn’t have her father’s stamina.

“She slowly lost strength, and it was a blessing,” she said.

“She passed away in my father's arms peacefully.”

Mrs Ocon said she wasn’t sure how her mother passed away – if it was from the cold water, smoke inhalation or hyperthermia, but was happy she passed away in the arms of her father.

She told the San Francisco Chronicle everything her parents did together they did as a team.

“They had this bond and this strength that literally lasted a lifetime,” Mrs Ocon said.

Her father has since been treated for severe burns.

CNN reports he later walked down the 3.2km ridge to safety after his wife’s death.