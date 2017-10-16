News

Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Opposition challenges Venezuelan socialists' vote win, urges protests

Reuters
Reuters /

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition coalition refused to recognize the results of Sunday's gubernatorial elections where the ruling socialists won a surprise majority, raising the specter of more political turmoil in the oil-rich nation.

The Democratic Unity's election campaign chief, Gerardo Blyde, demanded a complete audit of the 23 governor races and called on its candidates to lead "street activities" on Monday in protest over the results.

(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

