Matted dog found abandoned on roadside undergoes remarkable overnight makeover

The pup, found with hair matted so badly the groomer said he couldn’t walk or “poop”, was found on a road in Seminole County, Orlando on Thursday night.

The people who found the messy hound, believed to be a Goldendoodle mix, immediately took the dog to BGE Grooming who said “it was an emergency” and didn’t want the dog “to suffer in pain any longer”.

The groomers said the dog's hair had to be cut because he was suffering. Source: Facebook

The dog had to undergo hours of treatment. Source: Facebook

The groomers then worked for hours to clean the dog up and shave off hair “soaking wet, infested with fleas, full of yeast infection and attached like a mummified cask”.

“It took two hours just to safely shave his painful mats off, two flea baths because he was so severely infested, two soothing hypoallergenic baths, and lots of love and care,” BGE Grooming posted on Facebook.

The fur was described as a 'mummified cask'. Source: Facebook

The freshly-shaven pooch. Source: Facebook

Pictures of before and after show the pup’s amazing transformation from a tangled mess of hair into a clean shaven, happy pooch.

Salon owner Kari Falla told local news station News 6 she didn’t think twice about opening the doors to help the dog straight away.

"We believe in paying it forward,” she said.

“Sharing a little bit of kindness goes a lot way. And in this case, it saved a life."

The groomers have since had the dog neutered and passed him on to a vet in the hopes his owner is found.

It's hoped the dog's owners will now be found. Source: Facebook

