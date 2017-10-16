Dying mum gifted 'unicorn' visit in emotional final days with family

Emotional footage has emerged of a terminally ill mother saying goodbye to her five-year-old son with Down Syndrome.

Sammi Fox was last week diagnosed with an aggressive form of bowel cancer and told she has just days to live.

Sharing a cuddle with little Bobby in her hospital bed, the UK mum can be seen holding back tears as he watches a video on a smart phone alongside her.

“It’s heartbreaking to see her cuddle Bobby, knowing she’s not got long,” her sister Kelle wrote in a touching Facebook post.

After sharing an emotional message on Facebook, telling friends of her terminal diagnosis, the 29-year-old was inundated with messages of support.

“As of today I’ve been given literally days to spend with my beautiful friends and family! I’m going to miss every single beautiful person I’ve met in my life,” Ms Fox wrote.

After seeing the footage and video of Ms Fox and Bobby, a kind-hearted stranger stepped in.

Lisa Walker dressed her pet therapy pony up as a unicorn, Ms Fox’s favourite mythical creature

“When we asked if she wanted a visit from a unicorn she said yes. She loves unicorns and said 'where is it' as soon as we asked her,” Kelle added.

“When the unicorn arrived she FaceTimed Bobby and niece Brooke so they could watch. It was lovely and we even had a laugh when Smurf sneezed on her.

“She is so selfless, even though she knows she has days to live, she is making sure everyone else knows what needs doing and making plans for Bobby.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise money for her funeral, however Ms Fox said she wants it to also be spent on Bobby’s upcoming birthday and Christmas.