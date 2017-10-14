News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Cruel thug caught on video kicking dog waiting for its owner outside shop

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been filmed kicking a dog in a horrifying attack outside a UK store.

RSPCA shared the CCTV footage of the shocking incident in the hopes of identifying the man who kicked a four-year-old beagle named Izzy outside a shop in Bramhall Lane, Stockport in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

Izzy has been waiting for her owner, Danielle Duce, when she was viciously attacked, The Mirror reports.

Izzy waits for her owner. Source: RSPCA

The dog is seen patiently sitting outside before a man in a hood walks past and kicks Izzy in the side of the head.

Ms Duce said she heard her dog “yelp loudly” and while people confronted the man he just walked away.

She said while she’s shocked “thankfully Izzy is fine”.

RSPCA Animal welfare officer Steve Wickham said the footage is “difficult to watch”.

A man walks buy and kicks Izzy in the head. Source: RSPCA

"It is a completely random attack and there is no excuse to do this to any animal,” Mr Wickham said.

Witnesses described the man as being aged between 30 and 40 years old with dark blonde hair.

It’s not known why he kicked the dog.

