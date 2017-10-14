It might be the era of the smartphone but loud mobile conversations are still the one of the most annoying phone habits, a British poll has revealed.

Mind your manners: Survey reveals most hated smartphone habits

Experts have compiled a modern guide to phone manners. The study of 2,000 adults revealed that ‘text walking’, putting calls on loudspeaker, and "oversharing" are also among the most common bugbears.

They have compiled a top 10 pet peeves when it comes to the phone.

One-in-five people admit to taking phone calls on the toilet, while 68 per cent lose concentration less than four minutes into a call.

A third of Brits also get irritated by friends taking photos of every single meal for social media, while a quarter get peeved by others taking selfies.

"Smartphones are such a large part of people’s lives, and in this “always on” world of mobile connectivity, we’re bound to clash over how we use them from time to time," said a spokesman for Carphone Warehouse who commissioned the study.

Putting calls on loudspeaker or playing music in the middle of a public space grates people, while others can’t stand listening to key tones.

Two out of five adults find themselves aggravated by people texting while walking and not looking up, although one in 10 are guilty of it.

The UK's biggest bugbear however is loud phone conversations with just under half flagging this as a major frustration.

The spokesman added: "No one is on their best behaviour all the time. But since smartphones are with us wherever we go, it can be easy to let our mobile manners slip."

1. Loud phone conversations

2. Texting while walking and not looking up

3.Texting/looking at your phone while someone is having a conversation with you

4. Oversharing – loud and highly personal phone conversations

5. Putting calls on loudspeaker in public

6. Talking to other people while on the phone

7. Taking a photo of every single meal for social media

8. Hanging up while someone is still talking

9. Rarely answering the phone

10. When someone rings you, but when you immediately call back they don’t answer