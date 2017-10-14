News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Cannibal chimp snatched baby seconds after birth and ate it

Yahoo UK /

Few chimpanzee births have ever been witnessed in the wild, but researchers witnessed something truly extraordinary – and shocking – in Tanzania.

Sacramento Highways Turned to Slush After Hail Storm
0:34

Sacramento Highways Turned to Slush After Hail Storm
Texas Police Capture Mountain Lion as Neighborhood Stays Indoors
0:30

Texas Police Capture Mountain Lion as Neighborhood Stays Indoors
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
Hippo attempts daring zoo escape, but has change of heart
0:49

Hippo attempts daring zoo escape, but has change of heart
Disney World employee fights off alligator
1:19

Disney World employee fights off alligator
1130_1800_SYD-BlueMountains
1:42

Body of contractor recovered from Blue Mountains rockslide
Panda cub Bei Bei working on his adorable tree dismounts
0:40

Panda cub Bei Bei working on his adorable tree dismounts
0316_1130_nat_government
1:43

Turnbull Government unveils new solution to help Australia's energy crisis
Baby gorilla finds her feet
0:48

Baby gorilla finds her feet
Terrorist Label Frustrates NY Muslim Enclave
2:27

Terrorist Label Frustrates NY Muslim Enclave
Auckland Zoo Releases Rare Birds, Welcomes Kiwi Chick
1:05

Auckland Zoo Releases Rare Birds, Welcomes Kiwi Chick
Baby giraffe Gigi makes her debut
1:39

Baby giraffe Gigi makes her debut
 

Female chimps usually go into hiding for weeks when they have babies, but one mother didn’t, with gruesome consequences.

Seconds after the birth, a male chimpanzee in the same group snatched the infant, climbed into a tree and ate its corpse.

Hitonaru Nishie of Kyoto University in Japan told New Scientist that only five births have ever been observed – partially due to this habit of ‘maternity leave’.

So Nishie was ‘surprised’ when one mother gave birth in front of 20 other chimpanzees at 11am in December.

Before the mother had even had a chance to touch the child, a male chimpanzee had grabbed it, Nishie said.

The researchers found him sitting in a tree and eating the baby. He had consumed the body within an hour.

The researchers suggest that ‘maternity leave’ may be a strategy to stop male chimpanzees killing and eating children.

The researchers say, "We observed a very rare case of delivery in a wild chimpanzee group. A female chimpanzee gave birth in front of other members, and an adult male snatched and cannibalized the newborn infant immediately after birth."

"We argue that this cannibalism event immediately after birth occurred due to the complete lack of “maternity leave” of the mother chimpanzee of the victim, who might lack enough experience of delivery.

"We suggest that 'maternity leave' taken by expecting mothers may function as a possible counterstrategy against infanticide soon after delivery."

Back To Top