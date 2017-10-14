Cannibal chimp snatched baby seconds after birth and ate it

Few chimpanzee births have ever been witnessed in the wild, but researchers witnessed something truly extraordinary – and shocking – in Tanzania.

Female chimps usually go into hiding for weeks when they have babies, but one mother didn’t, with gruesome consequences.

Seconds after the birth, a male chimpanzee in the same group snatched the infant, climbed into a tree and ate its corpse.

Hitonaru Nishie of Kyoto University in Japan told New Scientist that only five births have ever been observed – partially due to this habit of ‘maternity leave’.

So Nishie was ‘surprised’ when one mother gave birth in front of 20 other chimpanzees at 11am in December.

Before the mother had even had a chance to touch the child, a male chimpanzee had grabbed it, Nishie said.

The researchers found him sitting in a tree and eating the baby. He had consumed the body within an hour.

The researchers suggest that ‘maternity leave’ may be a strategy to stop male chimpanzees killing and eating children.

The researchers say, "We observed a very rare case of delivery in a wild chimpanzee group. A female chimpanzee gave birth in front of other members, and an adult male snatched and cannibalized the newborn infant immediately after birth."

"We argue that this cannibalism event immediately after birth occurred due to the complete lack of “maternity leave” of the mother chimpanzee of the victim, who might lack enough experience of delivery.

"We suggest that 'maternity leave' taken by expecting mothers may function as a possible counterstrategy against infanticide soon after delivery."