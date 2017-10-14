News

Netanyahu lauds Trump's Iran turn, sees chance to change nuclear deal

Reuters
Reuters /

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump for his speech against Iran on Friday, seeing an opportunity to change the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran as well as Iranian conduct in the region.

"He (Trump) boldly confronted Iran's terrorist regime (and) created an opportunity to fix this bad deal, to roll back Iran's aggression and to confront its criminal support of terrorism," Netanyahu said in a Facebook video.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

