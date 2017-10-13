Russia's Lavrov to Iran's Zarif: Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Russia remains fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Zarif in a telephone conversation that Moscow was firmly determined to implement the deal in the form in which it was approved by the United Nations Security Council, the ministry said.





