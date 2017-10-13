News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

Russia's Lavrov to Iran's Zarif: Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Russia remains fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Zarif in a telephone conversation that Moscow was firmly determined to implement the deal in the form in which it was approved by the United Nations Security Council, the ministry said.


(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Back To Top