Teenager to stand trial in March over London bomb attack

LONDON (Reuters) - A teenager who moved to Britain after his parents were killed in Iraq will go on trial in March over a bomb attack on a packed commuter train that injured 30 people in London in September.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, is accused of intent to kill and cause serious injury by planting a home-made bomb at Parsons Green station in London. The bomb shot flames through a carriage but failed to fully explode.
Hassan appeared via video link at London's Central Criminal Court on Friday where a judge said a two week trial would start on March 5. He is set to appear in court next on Jan. 19.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by Peter Graff)

